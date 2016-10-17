Browns coach says Cody Kessler playing as well as any QB he's had in long time, will start Sunday

Rookie quarterback Cody Kessler will make his fifth consecutive start Sunday when the Browns (0-6) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (2-4).

"He will be. There's no question," Jackson said Monday. "He's our starting quarterback right now."

Jackson said veteran quarterback Josh McCown, who suffered a fractured left collarbone Sept. 18, still hasn't been cleared to play in a game despite practicing last week. Jackson added McCown probably won't be cleared in time to face the Bengals.

"I'm not going to get into a debate about who the quarterback is [for the rest of the season] right now, especially when one is still not even cleared," Jackson said. "So Cody's the quarterback and on we go."

Kessler completed 26-of-41 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns without an interception in Sunday's 28-26 loss to the Tennessee Titans. His passer rating was 105.3. His 336 passing yards are second most by a rookie in Browns history, trailing only Brandon Weeden’s 364-yard game in 2012.

Jackson said Kessler must perform better on third down -- the Browns converted just 3-of-14 attempts -- but praised the third-round draft pick from the University of Southern California.

"This guy's playing as good as I've had in a long time," Jackson said. "There's no question about that, and there's some things he can still do better to play even better. We've got to get those things corrected and move forward."

Kessler led a late rally after the Browns fell behind by 15 points with 6:43 left in the fourth quarter.

"He's growing week to week," Jackson said. "One week is stand in the pocket and make plays, and yesterday was making plays outside the pocket. He made some huge plays outside the pocket. He continues to impress with his courage. He stands in there. He gets walloped a few times. He gets back up, he stands up and on he goes. So that's pro football. Nobody likes their quarterback getting hit that much. I know I don't, and it's something we've got to get better at still.

"But to watch our quarterback play under duress and still make plays, that's part of playing in the National Football League. Now there's some third-down things we can do better and need to do better. But I think he's growing week by week, moment by moment, play by play. He's got to continue to do that."

The Titans registered 11 quarterback hits, including six sacks, but Jackson said Kessler is fine physically. He entered the game with a painful injury in his chest and rib injury he suffered Oct. 9 in a 33-13 loss to the New England Patriots.

"He's fine. I'm sure he's sore. I'm sore, too. Running up and down that sideline can get you sore. His soreness is probably a little bit different than mine," Jackson said. "But this guy's a battler. He is and that's the one thing I do love about him. The guy fights and he battles, but I'm sure he's sore. But if I know him, he's ready to go. If we had to play today, he'd go out and play."