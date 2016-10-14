Browns cornerback Joe Haden questionable for Sunday with another groin injury suffered in practice

On Friday, the Browns listed two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden as questionable to play Sunday on the road against the Tennessee Titans.

Haden suffered a groin injury in Thursday's practice, coach Hue Jackson said.

"He was just running," Jackson said. "Sometimes those things happen. Nobody hit him or anything like that. Just tweaked another groin. So we’ll see where he is."

A separate groin injury suffered in practice forced Haden to sit out Sept. 25 against the Miami Dolphins.

But defensive coordinator Ray Horton downplayed Haden's most recent groin injury as "just a slight, something that made him miss a couple reps at practice yesterday."

Horton also spoke as if he expects Haden to play the Titans.

"Hoping that [Haden] plays well," Horton said.

"I know he’ll do everything he can to get out there," Horton added. "Joe’s a very competitive guy, so whatever he’ll do to help the team, I know he’ll do to help the team."

The Browns had better hope Haden can play because they're decimated by injuries.

Cornerback Tramon Williams (sprained AC joint in shoulder), defensive lineman Xavier Cooper (shoulder) and tight end Gary Barnidge (forearm/hip) are questionable, too.

Quarterback Josh McCown (fractured left collarbone), wide receiver Corey Coleman (broken right hand) and tight ends Randall Telfer (high-ankle sprain) and Seth DeValve (left knee) have been ruled out for Sunday.

Left tackle Joe Thomas (knee), center Cameron Erving (bruised lung) and quarterback Cody Kessler (chest/ribs) will play against the Titans.