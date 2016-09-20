Browns cut defensive lineman John Hughes, announce three other moves

Click the link for an updated version of this story: Browns cut D-end John Hughes, linebacker Scooby Wright and sign center Austin Reiter, quarterback Charlie Whitehurst

The Browns announced four roster moves Tuesday, and one qualifies as a surprise: They cut veteran defensive lineman John Hughes, a third-round draft pick in 2012 who received a contract extension last year.

The other moves were previously reported. They signed veteran quarterback Charlie Whitehurst. They signed center Austin Reiter off Washington's practice squad. They waived rookie inside linebacker Scooby Wright.

Below is a news release from the team outlining the transactions.

The Cleveland Browns have signed OL Austin Reiter off Washington’s practice squad and QB Charlie Whitehurst. To make room on the roster, the team terminated the contract of DL John Hughes III and waived LB Scooby Wright III.

QB Josh McCown (left shoulder) and OL Cameron Erving (pulmonary contusion) were injured last week against Baltimore and are expected to miss time.

Reiter is 6-2, 300-pounds and officially in his first NFL season out of South Florida. Originally selected by Washington in the seventh round of the 2015 draft, Reiter spent his rookie season and the first two weeks this year on the Redskins’ practice squad. A native of Bradenton, Fla., he graduated from Lakewood Ranch High School.

Whitehurst is 6-4, 226 pounds and officially in his 11th NFL season out of Clemson. Originally selected by San Diego in the third round of the 2006 draft, Whitehurst has appeared in 24 career games with nine starts. He has completed 205 of 372 passes for 2,281 yards and 10 touchdowns. Last season, he appeared as a reserve in four games with Indianapolis. He has also appeared in games for San Diego, Seattle and Tennessee. A native of Duluth, Ga., Whitehurst graduated from Chattahoochee High School. His father, David, played quarterback for Green Bay (1977-83) and Kansas City (1984).

Hughes was selected by the Browns in the third round of the 2012 draft. He appeared in 53 games with 10 starts. He logged 65 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. He appeared in one game this season.

Wright was selected by the Browns in the seventh round of the 2016 draft. He was inactive for the first two games.