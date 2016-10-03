Browns cut outside linebacker Armonty Bryant coming off four-game suspension

Instead of welcoming outside linebacker Armonty Bryant back from suspension, the Browns cut him.

Bryant's four-game ban for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs ended Monday, and the Browns announced at 9:26 a.m. they waived him.

Bryant, a seventh-round draft pick in 2013, appeared in 31 games with four starts and compiled 71 tackles, including 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in his first three NFL seasons. He was a third-string edge rusher in training camp this past summer.

The league will likely discipline Bryant, 26, again because in July he pleaded guilty to attempted drug possession, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charge was amended after Bryant was indicted in February on two counts of felony drug possession stemming from a Christmas morning traffic stop and pleaded not guilty.

The release of Bryant came on the heels of the Browns making it clear they plan to part with troubled former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon, who had been scheduled to return from suspension Monday but recently checked into inpatient rehabilitation.

It also came after coach Hue Jackson benched guard Alvin Bailey in Sunday's 31-20 loss to Washington. Bailey was arrested early Sept. 26 and cited by North Royalton police for operating a vehicle impaired, speeding, driving an unsafe vehicle (cracked windshield), drug abuse, drug paraphernalia and failure to comply.

"I’m not going to put up with foolishness with any of our players," Jackson said Sunday. "We are going to do things right and that’s what’s important. ... When people step out of line, there’s consequences."