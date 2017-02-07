Browns cut quarterback Josh McCown, defensive back Tramon Williams

Click the link for an updated version of this story: Browns cut respected veterans Josh McCown, Tramon Williams, creating more cap space and telegraphing more change

The Browns terminated the contracts of two respected veterans Tuesday -- quarterback Josh McCown and defensive back Tramon Williams.

McCown went 1-10 as a starter for the Browns the past two seasons and appeared in two other games. He set a franchise single-game record with 457 passing yards at Baltimore on Oct. 11, 2015. In 2016, he started three of his five games and completed 90-of-165 passes for 1,100 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions.

Williams started 22 of 27 games after signing with the Browns as an unrestricted free agent in 2015. Last season, he started five games at cornerback and two at safety, compiling 36 tackles, five passes defensed and one interception.