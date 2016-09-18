Browns D-lineman John Hughes is healthy scratch for home opener vs. Ravens

Browns defensive lineman John Hughes is a surprise healthy scratch for Sunday's 1 p.m. home opener against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Hughes entered the season listed on the depth chart as a starting defensive end opposite Xavier Cooper. But last week Hughes and Cooper were listed as backups to rookie Carl Nassib and Parma Heights native Jamie Meder.

Still, it's an unexpected development for Hughes not to dress in Week 2. He played 22 of 77 snaps (29 percent) in a 29-10, season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Hughes didn't record any statistics. Hughes has started 10 of the 53 games in which he's appeared with the Browns and compiled 123 tackles, including 5.5 sacks.

Hughes, 28, missed two weeks during training camp because of a personal family matter, but returned to the team in time to appear in two of the four preseason games.

A team spokesman said Hughes being inactive Sunday is not because of an injury or a personal reason.

Last year, Hughes received a four-year extension worth $14.4 million in new money and is under contract through 2019.

The other Browns players who'll be inactive are cornerbacks Briean Boddy-Calhoun, Marcus Burley, inside linebacker Scooby Wright, offensive lineman Shon Coleman, wide receiver Jordan Payton and defensive lineman Gabe Wright.

The following players will be inactive for the Ravens: outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil (foot), cornerbacksJerraud Powers (ankle) and Will Davis, running backs Kenneth Dixon (knee) and Javorius Allen, offensive lineman John Urschel (shoulder) and defensive lineman Willie Henry.

The Ravens announced two expected lineup changes. Alex Lewis will start at left guard for Urschel, and Albert McClellan will start at strongside linebacker for Dumervil.