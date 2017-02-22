Browns D-tackle Danny Shelton insists he's fine, will be ready for season after recent wrist surgery

Browns defensive tackle Danny Shelton recently had surgery on his left wrist but doesn't expect it to interfere at all with his 2017 season.

Shelton revealed the news Wednesday on Twitter.

The 12th overall pick in the 2015 draft spent time with local police chiefs from Cuyahoga County last week. When the Browns community engagement account tweeted a photo of Shelton with his left arm in a black cast, it prompted questions from his Twitter followers.

"I'm all good," Shelton wrote on Twitter. "Just had my wrist cleaned up so I can kill it this season.

"No worries, I'll be ready for the season!"

Haig Abnous, Shelton's agent, described the surgery as a small cleanup and said Shelton will be working out next week.

A Browns spokesman also said the team anticipates Shelton will be fine.

Shelton, 23, appeared in all 32 games the past two seasons and started all but one of them. After an uneven rookie season, he improved drastically last year and finished fourth on the team with 59 sacks, including 1.5 sacks.

Now Shelton will spend this offseason transitioning to the scheme of new Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. Shelton spent his first two NFL seasons as a nose tackle in a 3-4 base defense. Williams employs a 4-3 base defense.