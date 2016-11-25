Browns DC Ray Horton hopes Eli Manning's durability suddenly becomes an issue

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is the epitome of durability, but that won't stop Browns defensive coordinator Ray Horton from fantasizing about facing his backup Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Horton said Friday he hopes Browns rookie defensive end Carl Nassib will sack his older brother, Giants backup quarterback Ryan Nassib.

The wishful thinking probably won't become reality because Manning is an NFL iron man and Nassib hasn't played this season. Manning's 193 consecutive starts is the longest streak among all active players and third all time among quarterbacks (Brett Favre holds the record at 297 and Peyton Manning is second at 227).

"I don’t know if another NFL player has ever sacked his brother," Horton said. "So that’s kind of our goal -- you talked about 193 [starts in a row] for Eli -- is to get Eli out of the game and let Ryan come in and see if Carl can maybe, whoever picks up the bill tomorrow night for dinner, maybe that’ll give him a little incentive to get after his brother."

Manning has started every game of his career since he took over as the Giants' No. 1 QB during his rookie season in 2004. The Browns have started 21 quarterbacks since then.

"It’s a testament to the linemen that they’ve had, his ability to throw the ball and [his] toughness and his will to finish a game and start," Horton said. "That’s quite a testament when your quarterback does that."

Of course, Manning's Super Bowl rings are his legacy.

"He’s got two of them," Horton said, "so I respect anybody that has that hardware."