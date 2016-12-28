Browns DL Jamie Meder, aka 'The Pierogi Prince of Parma,' named AFC Special Teams Player of Week

Browns defensive lineman and Parma Heights native Jamie Meder earned a legendary nickname from teammate Joe Thomas, then the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award after he blocked a 32-yard field goal with 3:45 left in the fourth quarter of the Browns' 20-17 win over the San Diego Chargers on Christmas Eve.

Thomas dubbed Meder "the Pierogi Prince of Parma" for his heroics in his hometown team's first win of 2016. The Browns (1-14) avoided the dubious history associated with a winless season and will visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5) on Sunday in the season finale.

The NFL announced Wednesday that Meder was the first Browns defensive lineman to become the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

He had the Browns' first blocked field goal since cornerback Joe Haden got one on Nov. 30, 2014. On defense, Meder added one tackle and a quarterback hit.

Since special teams coordinator Chris Tabor and special teams assistant Shawn Mennenga joined the Browns in 2011, the team has won seven AFC Special Teams Player of the Week awards. The previous one was won by former Browns wide receiver and punt returner Travis Benjamin in Week 2 of the 2015 season.