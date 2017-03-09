Browns expected to sign Bengals guard Kevin Zeitler to five-year, $60 million contract

Click the link for an updated version of this story: Browns bolster interior of offensive line by striking deals with top-rated guard Kevin Zeitler, center J.C. Tretter

The Browns are expected to sign Cincinnati Bengals right guard Kevin Zeitler, a league source confirmed Thursday.

Zeitler will receive five-year, $60 million contract, which includes $31.5 million guaranteed, ESPN first reported.

Free agency officially opens at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Zeitler, 26, is considered the top offensive lineman and one of the most coveted players at any position in free agency this year. He's listed second on ProFootballFocus.com's list of the top-50 free agents and eighth on NFL.com's list of the top-101 free agents.

Zeitler will reunite with Browns coach Hue Jackson, who served as the offensive coordinator of the Bengals from 2014-15.

Zeitler has started 71 of the 72 regular-season games in which he has appeared with the Bengals since they drafted him in the first round (No. 27 overall) in 2012. He started all 16 games in each of the past two seasons.

The Browns have beefed up their offensive line in the last 24 hours. They also reportedly struck a deal Thursday with Green Bay Packers center J.C. Tretter and secured starting left guard Joel Bitonio through the 2022 season with a five-year contract extension.

Acquiring Zeitler could make incumbent starting right guard John Greco expendable. Greco, who'll turn 32 on March 24, and Bitonio are coming back from Lisfranc injuries.