Browns expected to sign WR Kenny Britt to four-year, $32.5 million deal, according to report

The Browns are expected to sign Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Kenny Britt to a four-year, $32.5 million contract with $17 million guaranteed on Thursday.

The NFL's free-agency negotiating period opened at noon Tuesday, but players cannot sign deals with new teams until free agency officially begins at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Britt, 28, had career highs in catches (68) and receiving yards (1,002) last season to go along with five touchdowns. He started all 15 games in which he appeared.

The Browns already had their own 1,000-yard receiver in Terrelle Pryor, and they want him back. But he's set to hit the open market when free agency kicks off and has other suitors.

The Philadelphia Eagles had been in the running to sign Britt, but now the Browns have an agreement with him. The New England Patriots, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills pursued Britt as well.

"It kind of came down to Kenny having a liking to [Browns coach] Hue Jackson from afar," Britt's agent, Fadde Mikhail, said. "Hue's the type of offensive mind that Kenny's been wanting to play with a for a number of years since he's been in the NFL."

Britt has played eight NFL seasons. The Tennesee Titans drafted him in the first round (No. 30 overall) in 2009.

ProFootballFocus.com ranked Britt 25th on its list of the top-50 free agents. NFL.com ranked him 32nd on its list of the top-101 free agents. Pryor is 13th and 10th on those respective lists.

