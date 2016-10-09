Browns fall behind 23-7 to Patriots at halftime, lose rookie QB Cody Kessler to injury

The Browns lost rookie quarterback Cody Kessler to chest and rib injuries late in the first quarter Sunday and fell behind 23-7 to the visiting New England Patriots at halftime of Tom Brady's return.

On second-and-12 at the Browns' 10-yard line, Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower rushed into the backfield unblocked and blasted Kessler. Not only was Kessler injured during the play, but his backward pass intended for running back Duke Johnson also bounced out of bounds for a safety that gave the Patriots a 16-7 lead with 1:20 left in the opening quarter.

Kessler was examined on the sideline, then went to the locker room with medical personnel.

Early in the third quarter, the Browns announced Kessler would not return to the game.

Kessler was forced to start in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins because quarterbacks Robert Griffin III (fractured coracoid bone in left shoulder) and Josh McCown (fractured left collarbone) suffered injuries in the first two games. A third-round draft pick from the University of Southern California, Kessler had solid performances in his first two starts and went 5-of-8 passing for 62 yards and a touchdown with a rating of 126 against the Patriots before being hurt.

Journeyman backup quarterback Charlie Whitehurst and quarterback-turned-wide receiver Terrelle Pryor filled in for Kessler after the injury occurred.

If Kessler cannot come back, Whitehurst or Pryor could become the 27th quarterback to start for the Browns since 1999 when they visit the Tennessee Titans next week. It remains to be seen whether McCown could make it back in time to face the Titans. Griffin definitely won't be ready and could very well miss the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, the Patriots don't have quarterback problems.

They scored touchdowns on their first three possessions with Brady showing no signs of rust coming off his four-game suspension from Deflategate. The superstar quarterback completed 18-of-25 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns with a rating of 133.9 in the first half.

Patriots fans invaded FirstEnergy Stadium and could be heard cheering loudly and chanting Brady.

After the Browns opened the game with a three-and-out, running back LeGarrette Blount finished an eight-play, 80-yard drive with a 1-yard rushing touchdown, allowing the Patriots to capture a 7-0 lead with 10:28 left in the first quarter.

The Browns tied the score 7-7 with Kessler throwing an 11-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Andrew Hawkins in the back corner of the end zone with 6:09 left in the first quarter. Hawkins beat the coverage of cornerback Cyrus Jones

The Patriots went ahead 14-7 when Brady capped an eight-play, 75-yard drive with a 7-yard pass to tight end Martellus Bennett, who was wide open and scored with 2:06 left in the first quarter.

Two plays later, Kessler was knocked out of the game and the Patriots took a 16-7 lead with a safety.

They extended their advantage to 23-7 with 12:10 left in the second quarter when Brady threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Bennett at the end of an eight-play, 64-yard drive. Bennett caught the pass despite inside linebacker Chris Kirksey applying tight coverage in the front of the end zone.