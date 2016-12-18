Browns get run over, trail Bills 17-3 at halftime

Click the link for an updated version of this story: Bills 33, Browns 13: Steamrolled Browns tie franchise record for most losses in season by falling to 0-14

The Browns let the Buffalo Bills run right through them early and often, an easy recipe for their 17-3 halftime deficit Sunday at New Era Field.

The Bills finished the first half with 17 carries for 133 yards (7.8 average). Running back LeSean McCoy led their attack with 10 carries for 91 yards.

The Browns (0-13) were punished by the Bills (6-7) through the air as well despite the cold, windy conditions in Orchard Park, N.Y. The temperature at kickoff was 26 degrees with a wind chill of 14 degrees and winds whipping at 15 mph.

Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor completed 10-of-15 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown with a rating of 109 in the first half.

Jamie Collins passed his coverage off to fellow Browns linebacker Demario Davis, but he couldn't keep up with tight end Charles Clay. By the time Taylor's 19-yard pass reached Clay in the end zone, he was wide open as he adjusted to secure the ball while sliding. The touchdown allowed the Bills to go ahead 17-3 with 34 seconds left in the second quarter.

Earlier in the 13-play, 91-yard drive, the Bills converted third-and-22 when Taylor had plenty of time to throw over the middle to wide receiver Marquise Goodwin. He caught the pass between cornerbacks Jamar Taylor and Briean Boddy-Calhoun for a 23-yard gain and first down at the Browns' 33.

The Browns were not nearly as effective on offense in the first half.

Quarterback Robert Griffin III went 8-of-12 passing but only for 63 yards. His rating was 79.5, and he took three sacks.

After the Bills faced first-and-goal at the 5 on their first possession, they settled for Dan Carpenter's 21-yard field goal and a 3-0 lead with 10:14 left in the opening quarter.

The Browns faced first-and-goal at the 5 during the ensuing series, but running back Isaiah Crowell ran for a 2-yard loss and Griffin was sacked on back-to-back plays. They settled for Cody Parkey's 35-yard field goal and a 3-3 tie with 3:50 left in the first quarter.

But the Bills answered right away. They capped an eight-play, 74-yard drive with running back Mike Gillislee's 3-yard touchdown run and took a 10-3 lead with no time remaining in the first quarter.