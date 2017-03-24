Browns have already conducted private workouts with QBs DeShone Kizer, Patrick Mahomes, per report

The Browns have had or will have private workouts with all of this year's top draft prospects.

Top-rated quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky of North Carolina, Deshaun Watson of Clemson, DeShone Kizer of Notre Dame and Patrick Mahomes of Texas Tech are included in the group.

And NFL Network reported Friday the Browns have already conducted private workouts with Kizer and Mahomes.

In addition to working out the top prospects, the Browns are expected to host them for official pre-draft visits to team headquarters in Berea.

The Browns have 11 picks in the draft, which will run April 27-29. They have five of the first 65 selections, including two in the first round (Nos. 1 and 12 overall).