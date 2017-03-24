Browns have already conducted private workouts with QBs DeShone Kizer, Patrick Mahomes, per report

The Browns have had or will have private workouts with all of this year's top draft prospects.

Top-rated quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky of North Carolina, Deshaun Watson of Clemson, DeShone Kizer of Notre Dame and Patrick Mahomes of Texas Tech are included in the group. So is Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett, whom the Browns are expected to draft first overall on April 27.

NFL Network reported Friday the Browns have already conducted private workouts with Kizer and Mahomes. Cleveland.com added a workout with Garrett has happened, too.

Neither coach Hue Jackson nor head of football operations Sashi Brown attended the pro days of Trubisky, Watson and Kizer. The Browns sent members of their scouting department to those events, but the organization's top decision makers weren't there because they value private QB workouts more than scripted pro days. So Jackson and Brown will also likely skip Mahomes' pro day March 31.

In addition to working out the top prospects, the Browns are expected to host them for official pre-draft visits to team headquarters in Berea.

The Browns have 11 picks in the draft, which will run April 27-29. They have five of the first 65 selections, including two in the first round (Nos. 1 and 12 overall).