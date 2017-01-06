Browns have discussed firing defensive coordinator Ray Horton and could make move soon

Click here for an updated version of this story: Browns could fire defensive coordinator Ray Horton soon, replace him with Gregg Williams

Browns defensive coordinator Ray Horton appears to be the fall guy for a 1-15 season.

The Browns have discussed firing Horton for a few days and could make the move soon.

Alex Marvez of the Sporting News reported Friday the Browns are making a change at defensive coordinator and added Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Gregg Williams has been offered the job and Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips also has been contacted about the vacancy.

The Rams and Broncos are conducting head-coaching searches. The Rams fired Jeff Fisher during the season, and Gary Kubiak retired this week as coach of the Broncos.

In coach Hue Jackson's first year in charge of the Browns, they set a franchise record for most losses in a season, so it's not shocking that he would look to shake up his coaching staff.

On Monday, Jackson said he would "take a look at it all" when asked whether he planned to make changes to his staff.

Under Horton, the defense ranked 31st out of 32 teams in yards allowed per game (392.4) and 30th in points surrendered per game (28.3). It ranked 21st in passing yards given up per game (249.8) and 31st in rushing yards surrendered a game (142.7).

Horton used a 3-4 base defense in his multi-front scheme. Williams employs a 4-3 base, and Phillips uses a 3-4 base.

Williams and Phillips are former head coaches with Super Bowl wins as defensive coordinators.