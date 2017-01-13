Browns hire defensive backs coach DeWayne Walker

The Browns secured a highly respected defensive backs coach by hiring DeWayne Walker.

Former Browns safety Tashaun Gipson let the cat out the bag Friday when he wrote on Twitter, "Cleveland got a legit one! Congrats coach Walk!! Major!!"

A person familiar with the situation confirmed Walker is the team's new defensive backs coach. The Browns have yet to announce the move.

Walker, 56, spent the past four years as the defensive backs coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who signed Gipson as an unrestricted free agent last year.

New Jaguars coach Doug Marrone recently fired Walker and several other defensive assistants who were under contract through the 2017 season.

Walker has previously worked with coach Hue Jackson and new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. Jackson fired Ray Horton last week and replaced him with Willliams. Defensive backs coach Louie Cioffi was among Horton's assistants who were subsequently let go by the Browns.

Walker was a defensive backs coach at the University of California from 1996-97, and Jackson served as the offensive coordinator there for the first of those two seasons. His NFL resume includes a stint as the defensive backs coach of Washington from 2004-05, the first two seasons of Williams' four years as the team's assistant head coach-defense.

Before joining the Jaguars, Walker went 10-40 in four years as the head coach at New Mexico State University.

He was also the defensive coordinator at UCLA from 2006-08. His 11 seasons as an NFL defensive backs coach include jobs with the New York Giants (2002-03) and New England Patriots (1998-2000).

The Jaguars finished the 2016 season ranked fifth in passing defense (215.2 yards allowed per game). It was the fifth time Walker has helped an NFL defense finish with a top-10 ranking against the pass.