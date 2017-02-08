Browns hire former Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach David Lee to fill same role

If Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor were to hit the open market this offseason, the Browns would have some inside information when deciding whether to pursue him.

The Browns hired former Bills quarterbacks coach David Lee to fill the same role on Hue Jackson's staff, a person familiar with the move confirmed Wednesday.

Lee has been a coach for 42 years, including 12 in the NFL.

Lee, 63, spent the past two seasons coaching Taylor, who is 14-14 as a starter. Taylor is due nearly $31 million in guarantees on March 12 and could draw interest from the Browns as a free agent if the Bills release him.

After coaching at eight colleges, Lee entered the NFL in 2003 as an offensive quality control coach for the Dallas Cowboys and also guided their quarterbacks from 2005-06. He later coached quarterbacks for the Miami Dolphins (2008-10), Bills (2012), New York Jets (2013-14) and Bills for a second time (2015-16).

Lee's resume includes a stint as head coach at the University of Texas at El Paso (1989-93). He also worked as an offensive coordinator at New Mexico (1983), Rice (1994-2000), Arkansas (2007) and Mississippi (2011).

Former Browns associate head coach-offense Pep Hamilton served as the team’s quarterbacks coach last season but left the organization Jan. 9 to become the assistant head coach and passing game coordinator at the University of Michigan.

As a result, Jackson moved Greg Seamon from tight ends coach to quarterbacks coach and Mark Hutson from assistant offensive line coach to tight ends coach for the Senior Bowl last month.

Jackson explained he would use the college all-star game in which the Browns coached as a trial run for his reconfigured coaching staff. But Jackson ultimately became convinced he needed to add someone and hired Lee.

With Lee's arrival, Seamon will remain tight ends coach and Hutson will remain assistant offensive line coach.