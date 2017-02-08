Browns hire former Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach David Lee to fill same role

If Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor were to hit the open market this offseason, the Browns would have some inside information when deciding whether to pursue him.

The Browns hired former Bills quarterbacks coach David Lee to fill the same role on Hue Jackson's staff, the team announced Wednesday.

"David Lee has been an outstanding teacher at the quarterback position on both the NFL and collegiate level," Jackson said in a news release. "He’s had success at every stop during his coaching career and has worked with quarterbacks with a wide range of skill sets. We look forward to him helping us improve our quarterback room."

Lee has been a coach for 42 years, including 12 in the NFL.

Lee, 63, spent the past two seasons coaching Taylor, who is 14-14 as a starter. Taylor will be due nearly $31 million in guarantees on March 12 unless the Bills release him beforehand. He could draw interest from the Browns if he becomes a free agent.

But Lee joining the Browns doesn't guarantee they'll target Taylor. Other options to address their need for a franchise quarterback could include trading for New England Patriots backup Jimmy Garoppolo or drafting one of the top-rated college prospects such as Clemson's Deshaun Watson, North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky or Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer.

After coaching at seven colleges, Lee entered the NFL in 2003 as an offensive quality control coach for the Dallas Cowboys and also guided their quarterbacks from 2005-06. He later coached quarterbacks for the Miami Dolphins (2008-10), Bills (2012), New York Jets (2013-14) and Bills for a second time (2015-16).

Lee's resume includes a stint as head coach at the University of Texas at El Paso (1989-93). He also worked as an offensive coordinator at New Mexico (1983), Rice (1994-2000), Arkansas (2007) and Mississippi (2011).

Former Browns associate head coach-offense Pep Hamilton served as the team’s quarterbacks coach last season but left the organization Jan. 9 to become the assistant head coach and passing game coordinator at the University of Michigan.

As a result, Jackson moved Greg Seamon from tight ends coach to quarterbacks coach and Mark Hutson from assistant offensive line coach to tight ends coach last month for the Senior Bowl.

Jackson explained he would use the college all-star game in which the Browns coached as a trial run for his reconfigured coaching staff. But Jackson ultimately became convinced he needed to add someone, and he hired Lee after interviewing candidates, including former Browns quarterback Jeff Garcia.

With Lee's arrival, Seamon will remain tight ends coach and Hutson will remain assistant offensive line coach.