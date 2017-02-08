Browns hire former Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach David Lee to fill same role

The Browns have hired former Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach David Lee to fill the same role on Hue Jackson's staff, a person familiar with the move confirmed Wednesday.

Lee has been a coach for 42 years, including 12 in the NFL.

Lee, 63, spent the past two seasons coaching Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who could be released this offseason and draw interest from the Browns as a free agent.

After coaching at eight colleges, Lee entered the NFL in 2003 as an offensive quality control coach for the Dallas Cowboys and also guided their quarterbacks from 2005-06. He later coached quarterbacks for the Miami Dolphins (2008-10), Bills (2012), New York Jets (2013-14) and Bills for a second time (2015-16).

Lee's resume includes a stint as head coach at the University of Texas at El Paso (1989-93). He also worked as an offensive coordinator at New Mexico (1983), Rice (1994-2000), Arkansas (2007) and Mississippi (2011).