Browns hire former Colts GM Ryan Grigson as senior personnel executive

The Browns announced Wednesday they hired former Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson as a senior personnel executive.

Grigson, fired by the Colts in January after five seasons with them, will report to Browns vice president of player personnel Andrew Berry. Grigson was Berry's boss in Indianapolis when the latter served as a pro scouting coordinator for four seasons.

"We are excited to add Ryan to our personnel department," Berry said in a news release. "Having worked with him for four years with the Colts, I know Ryan is an individual with a palpable passion for scouting, a tireless work ethic and an insatiable competitive drive. His experiences as an NFL player and executive will prove valuable to the mission of our group, while his team-orientation and personal integrity will continue to strengthen our department’s culture."

Grigson, 45, will replace Lake Dawson, who worked as a national scout for the Browns the past two seasons before becoming the Buffalo Bills' assistant director of college scouting last week.

"Ryan brings valuable experience to our personnel group," head of football operations Sashi Brown said in the release. "He was raised as a road-scout and has been evaluating talent in this league for almost 20 years. We place a premium on that experience and on his passion for football. Ryan has much to offer to any personnel department and we are pleased that he chose to join our staff."

The Colts went 11-5 and made the playoffs in each of Grigson's first three seasons as their GM. They went 8-8 the past two seasons, failing to reach the postseason.

Grigson was named NFL Executive of the Year by Sporting News for the 2012 season after he drafted quarterback Andrew Luck first overall. A year later, Browns fans got to know Grigson when he traded a first-round pick for running back Trent Richardson, a bust who's no longer in the NFL.

Before Grigson joined the Colts, he worked for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2004-11, rising from a scout to director of player personnel. He also spent five seasons as a scout with the St. Louis Rams (1999-2003).

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Grigson, an offensive tackle from Purdue, in the sixth round in 1995.