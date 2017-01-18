Browns hire offensive line coach Bob Wylie

Browns coach Hue Jackson witnessed Bob Wylie guide the offensive line of the Oakland Raiders to an impressive turnaround in 2011 and is hoping for some deja vu in Cleveland.

The Browns hired Wylie as their offensive line coach, a person familiar with the situation said Wednesday. The Beacon Journal previously reported the move would likely be made.

When Jackson was the head coach of the Raiders in 2011, Wylie helped them tie for fourth in the NFL in fewest sacks allowed with 25. The season before Wylie's arrival, only five teams surrendered more sacks than the Raiders when they gave up 44.

Jackson seeks a similar transformation after firing offensive line coach Hal Hunter last week. The Browns allowed 66 sacks this past season, 17 more than any other NFL team.

The Browns are the eighth NFL team to hire Wylie, 65. He has also coached for six colleges and two Canadian Football League teams, spending the past three seasons as the offensive line coach of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.