All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu
Cleveland Browns

Browns host tight end Kellen Davis on free-agent visit

By Nate Ulrich Published: March 21, 2017

The Browns hosted tight end Kellen Davis on a free-agent visit Tuesday, a person familiar with the meeting confirmed.

ESPN first reported the visit.

Davis spent the 2013 offseason with the Browns, but they cut him a week before the regular-season opener.

Davis, 31, spent the past two seasons with the New York Jets. He started seven of the eight games in which he appeared last season without recording a catch.

In nine NFL seasons with the Jets, Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears, Davis has compiled 53 catches for 579 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-7, 265-pound Davis spent his first five seasons with the Bears, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2008. He was a full-time starter for them in 2011 and 2012.

In 2011, he had 18 catches for 206 yards and a career-high five touchdowns. In 2012, he had a career-high 19 catches for a career-best 229 yards and two touchdowns.

In the past four seasons combined, Davis has had six catches for 50 yards and two touchdowns.

Cleveland Browns Archives

MOST POPULAR

OHIO.COM VIDEOS

Prev Next

Browns news, features and notes