Browns host tight end Kellen Davis on free-agent visit

The Browns hosted tight end Kellen Davis on a free-agent visit Tuesday, a person familiar with the meeting confirmed.

ESPN first reported the visit.

Davis spent the 2013 offseason with the Browns, but they cut him a week before the regular-season opener.

Davis, 31, spent the past two seasons with the New York Jets. He started seven of the eight games in which he appeared last season without recording a catch.

In nine NFL seasons with the Jets, Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears, Davis has compiled 53 catches for 579 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-7, 265-pound Davis spent his first five seasons with the Bears, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2008. He was a full-time starter for them in 2011 and 2012.

In 2011, he had 18 catches for 206 yards and a career-high five touchdowns. In 2012, he had a career-high 19 catches for a career-best 229 yards and two touchdowns.

In the past four seasons combined, Davis has had six catches for 50 yards and two touchdowns.