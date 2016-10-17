Browns left guard Joel Bitonio had surgery on foot Monday, according to report

Browns starting left guard Joel Bitonio underwent surgery Monday to repair a midfoot injury, ESPN reported.

Bitonio is expected to be recovered by the time offsfeason workouts begin next spring, according to the report.

The Browns have yet to provide an update about the surgery.

Bitonio said Friday he would see foot and ankle specialist Dr. Robert Andersen this week in Charlotte, N.C., to determine if he had a Lisfranc injury and whether he needed surgery.

The Browns have expected Bitonio to miss the rest of this season since he suffered the right foot injury Oct. 9 in a 33-13 loss to the New England Patriots. They put him on injured reserve Friday.

Bitonio, a second-round draft pick in 2014, vowed to bounce back next year.

"I’m going to come back, and I’m going to work my tail my off and do everything in my power to come back better next season," Bitonio said Friday.

He added, "I’ve had some obstacles in my life before, and I know when you go down there’s only one way back. You’ve got to get up from it. ... Maybe if it was 20 years ago and you don’t know how people come back from injuries and stuff, you wonder about things. But I feel confident in myself and the people around me, that they’re going to put me in the best position to be successful."

Bitonio, 25, missed six of 16 games last season because of two ankle injuries and ended the year on IR. He has started all 31 games in which he’s appeared.

Of the 72 guards ProFootballFocus.com has ranked this season, Bitonio was tied for No. 9 on the list when he went on IR last week.