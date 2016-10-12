Browns left guard Joel Bitonio to miss extended period of time with mid-foot injury

Browns left guard Joel Bitonio suffered a mid-foot injury in Sunday's 33-13 loss to the New England Patriots and will miss an extended period of time, a team spokesman said Wednesday.

The loss of Bitonio is another significant blow to the injury riddled Browns (0-5) as they prepare to visit the Tennessee Titans (2-3) on Sunday.

"He's been playing really well obviously," left tackle Joe Thomas said. "He's one of the best guard in the NFL in my opinion. If you lose that type of guy, he's tough to replace."

If center Cameron Erving can return from a bruised lung and play Sunday, the Browns will likely start John Greco and Alvin Bailey at the guard positions. Erving will practice Wednesday for the first time since he suffered the injury Sept. 18 in a 25-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He has missed the past three games.

Greco usually plays right guard, but he has been filling in at center with Erving out. Bailey, meanwhile, has been playing in Greco's spot at right guard.

"Depending on when Cam can come back, I think we'll be in a good position if Joel can't play because we've got John and Alvin who both started at guard this year," Thomas said. "I'm sure they could move one of those guys over."

If Erving cannot play Sunday, the Browns could stick with Greco at center or use Anthony Fabiano there. Fabiano is on the practice squad.

Other candidates to play guard are rookie fifth-round draft pick Spencer Drango and Jonathan Cooper, the seventh overall pick 2013 whom the Browns claimed off waivers from the New England Patriots on Monday.

Bitonio, 25, has started all 31 games in which he's appeared since the Browns drafted him in the second round in 2014. He suffered two ankle injuries last season that forced him to miss six of 16 games. He started all 16 games as a rookie.

Of the 72 guards ranked by ProFootballFocus.com, Bitonio is tied for No. 9 on the list this season.