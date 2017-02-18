All CATEGORIES
Browns left tackle Joe Thomas to appear on 'Celebrity Family Feud'

By Nate Ulrich Published: February 18, 2017

We asked 100 Browns fans, "Name a 10-time Pro Bowl left tackle who has become increasingly outspoken, entertaining and hilarious in the public eye the past few years."

Yes, the survey says Joe Thomas, and he was a guest on ABC's Celebrity Family Feud for an episode pitting current NFL players against members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The filming took place Friday in Los Angeles. A Browns spokesman said the episode is scheduled to air this summer.

Thomas provided a sneak peek of the teams on Twitter.

