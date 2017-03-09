Browns locking up starting left guard Joel Bitonio with contract extension

The Browns are signing starting left guard Joel Bitonio to a multi-year contract extension and will announce it Thursday.

Bitonio, 25, is one of the team's best young players, but he has been hindered by injuries the past two seasons. He had been scheduled to enter the final season of his rookie contract in the fall.

Bitonio suffered a Lisfranc injury this past season and missed 11 games. The Browns expect him to be back in time to start the 2017 season.

Bitonio missed six games in 2015 with two ankle injuries.

A second-round draft pick in 2014, Bitonio has started all 31 games in which he has appeared.

