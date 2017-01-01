Browns make three changes to starting offensive line for season finale at Steelers

The Browns will kick off the New Year with some major experimentation on their offensive line.

Cameron Erving will move from center to start at right tackle, Austin Pasztor will move from right tackle to start at right guard and Anthony Fabiano will start his first regular-season game at center on any level when the Browns (1-14) face the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5) in the season finale beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Erving experiment is most notable because he was the 19th overall pick in the 2015 draft. He struggled mightily in four starts at guard as a rookie and had lackluster performances this season at center. At Florida State University, Erving started 37 games at left tackle before moving to center for the final five games.

This will the seventh different starting O-line the Browns have used this season.

The Browns also announced a change to their starting lineup on defense: rookie Joe Schobert will fill in for Cam Johnson, who's out with a groin injury.

Quarterbacks Kevin Hogan and Josh McCown, cornerback Trey Caldwell (hamstring), running back Darius Jackson, center Gabe Ikard and defensive lineman Stephen Paea will be inactive for the Browns, too.

As expected, the AFC North champion Steelers will rest their offense's top stars as they prepare for the playoffs. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, wide receiver Antonio Brown, running back Le'Veon Bell and center Maurkice Pouncey will be inactive.

Joining them will be starting defensive end Stephon Tuitt (knee), tight end Ladarius Green (concussion) and safety Robert Golden (ankle).