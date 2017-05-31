Browns No. 1 pick Myles Garrett to practice Thursday after resting as precaution, Hue Jackson says

Browns coach Hue Jackson tried his best Wednesday to assure everyone No. 1 overall draft pick Myles Garrett will be fine despite sitting out organized team activities open to media for the second consecutive week.

Jackson said Garrett practiced Tuesday, rested as a precaution Wednesday with reporters watching and will practice Thursday. Garrett didn't practice last week, and Jackson attributed it to "a little soreness" the defensive end experienced three weeks ago during rookie minicamp. Garrett is dealing with a sore foot, per Cleveland.com.

"It's nothing major, so I think we're right where we need to be," Jackson said. "He's done a good job. He looked good yesterday. We'll get him back out there tomorrow. I know you guys want to see him in the worst way. We picked the wrong day to have an off day. That's why I've got to answer all these questions. But, no, he's doing fine."

Jackson said Garrett's injury isn't related to the high-ankle sprain he played with last season at Texas A&M.

Asked how Garrett looked during Tuesday's practice, Jackson said, "He looked like Myles Garrett. Big, fast, tough. He's everything we think he is."

Jackson explained Garrett didn't practice Wednesday "because I just want to take it easy [and] make sure that we're getting there."

Despite Garrett's setback early in his career, Jackson is confident the top pick will transform Cleveland's defense.

"He's a really good player," Jackson said. "He's just going to mix into the culture that we have over there on defense with the rest of the guys and hopefully uplift everybody. I hope they all uplift each other as we go through this process. We all know one man can't do it by himself. But I think having a guy with his skill and his talent, obviously everybody will be able to see that and try to play to that as well."