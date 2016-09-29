Browns offensive lineman Alvin Bailey's court date pushed back to next week

The attorney of Browns offensive lineman Alvin Bailey requested and received a continuance Thursday morning in North Royalton Mayor's Court, Detective Dave Loeding said.

Bailey was arrested early Monday morning in North Royalton and cited with operating a vehicle impaired, speeding, unsafe vehicle (cracked windshield), drug abuse, drug paraphernalia and failure to comply, according to a police report obtained by the Beacon Journal.

Bailey's original court date was scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, but it was changed to 9 a.m. Oct. 6 after attorney Kevin Spellacy appeared on Bailey's behalf and requested a continuance.

Browns coach Hue Jackson would not disclose Wednesday whether Bailey will start at right guard Sunday on the road against Washington.

“You will find that out on Sunday,” Jackson said.

Bailey is subject to discipline from the NFL under its substance abuse and personal conduct policies. The league usually doesn't discipline a player until the legal process runs its course.

“Obviously, this is a league matter,” Jackson said. “I’m not very excited about it at all. There will be consequences for it, but we have to follow league protocol as far as that is concerned. We will do what we feel is right.”

With center Cameron Erving (bruised lung) inactive this past weekend against the Miami Dolphins, John Greco shifted from right guard to center in the starting lineup. Bailey filled in at right guard.

If Bailey doesn’t start against Washington, rookie Spencer Drango would likely start at right guard. Another option would be moving Greco back to right guard and starting backup center Austin Reiter.