Browns owner Jimmy Haslam says he's sticking with coach Hue Jackson, front office despite going 1-15

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has fired three regimes since he bought the team in 2012, but he's preaching continuity this time around.

After the Browns suffered a 27-24 overtime loss Sunday in the season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers and set the franchise record for the most losses in a season with a record of 1-15, Haslam said he'll stick with coach Hue Jackson and the front office led by head of football operations Sashi Brown, chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta and vice president of player personnel Andrew Berry.

"Really pleased with Hue and really pleased with our personnel group," Haslam said outside the visitors' locker room at Heinz Field. "I think we have the right people in place. It took us a while to get there, and I'll take all the responsibility there. I think this time last year we said this is going to be multi-year rebuilding. It is."

Haslam said there are three keys for the organization moving forward: re-signing key players, being "appropriately aggressive" in free agency and having a great draft.

The Browns own two first-round picks in April's draft, including the No. 1 overall selection.

