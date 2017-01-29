Browns part ways with taekwondo expert, Northeast Ohio native Master Joe Kim

The Browns parted ways with local taekwondo expert Master Joe Kim, ending his third stint with the organization, a person familiar with the move confirmed Sunday.

Kim, who grew up in Bay Village, held the title of strength and conditioning assistant/skills development with the Browns last season.

The team's defensive linemen often praised Kim for helping them develop their hand fighting techniques, and two of them wished the martial arts guru good luck on social media Saturday.

"Getting my hands right pre game with @masterjoekimgoing to miss working with this guy!" defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah wrote on Twitter.

Defensive tackle Danny Shelton posted the following message on Instagram: "Got the opportunity to work with @masterjoekim this past year and felt like I really improved from my first year with his help. Appreciate your work Master Kim and I know the best is in store for you. #blessed#masterjoekim"

Kim began his NFL career with the Browns in 1992 as an assistant strength and conditioning coach/pass rush specialist and worked for them through the 1995 season. He returned to the Browns from 1999-2000. He also has been employed by nine other NFL teams.

He owns Kim's Martial Arts School in Avon.

