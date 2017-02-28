Browns place 2nd-round tender on impending restricted free agent Isaiah Crowell

The Browns have positioned themselves to retain starting running back Isaiah Crowell.

The team placed a second-round tender on Crowell, a person familiar with the situation confirmed Tuesday for the Beacon Journal. The two sides are also continuing to work on a long-term contract for Crowell, who's scheduled to become a restricted free agent March 9.

NFL Network first reported the news about the tender, but it should come as no surprise. Browns coach Hue Jackson called Crowell "a key to our future" late last season.

The second-round tender virtually guarantees Crowell will play for the Browns next season. If the Browns don't reach a long-term deal with Crowell and he signs the tender, he would play the 2017 season on a one-year contract worth a projected $2.81 million.

The tender would allow the Browns to match any contract offer Crowell receives from another team this offseason. The deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets is April 21. In the unlikely event the Browns declined to match an offer sheet Crowell signed with another team, the Browns would receive a 2018 second-round pick as compensation from that club.

Crowell, 24, joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He started every game last season and rushed 198 times for a career-high 952 yards (4.8 average) and seven touchdowns. He also caught 40 passes for 319 yards.