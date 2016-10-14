Browns place left guard Joel Bitonio on IR, sign rookie FB Dan Vitale off Buccaneers' practice squad

The Browns placed left guard Joel Bitonio on injured reserve Friday with the mid-foot injury he suffered this past Sunday in a 33-13 loss to the New England Patriots.

Bitonio's season is likely finished. Coach Hue Jackson said surgery is a possibility for Bitonio, who has started all 31 games in which he’s appeared since the Browns drafted him in the second round in 2014.

"There's a good chance we may not see him for the rest of the year," Jackson said.

"It's unfortunate. Joel's one of our best players [on the offensive line], so it makes it a little tough. But we'll find a way."

Each NFL team may designate one player on IR to return. Designation does not need to be made until the player in question is able to practice. A player placed on IR is eligible to return to practice in six weeks and must miss at least eight games.

So Bitonio would be eligible to return for the final three games, but it probably wouldn't make much sense to bring him back at that point.

The Browns have 11 players on injured reserve, and defensive end Desmond Bryant is out for the season on the reserve/non-football injury list.

The notable players on IR are Bitonio, quarterback Robert Griffin III (fractured coracoid bone in left shoulder, placed on IR Sept. 12) and outside linebacker Nate Orchard (high-ankle sprain, placed on IR Oct. 1). Orchard is probably the player with the best chance to return this season.

Fourteen notable contributors have missed or will miss multiple games this season. Including Bitonio, as many as nine starters could be out for the Browns (0-5) when they visit the Tennessee Titans (2-3) on Sunday.

Alvin Bailey will start at left guard in place of Bitonio on Sunday. Cameron Erving will start at center after missing the past three games with a bruised lung, and John Greco will move from center to his usual spot at right guard.

When the Browns put Bitonio on IR, they signed rookie fullback Dan Vitale off the practice squad of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs drafted Vitale in the sixth round out of Northwestern. Vitale has yet to appear in an NFL regular-season game.