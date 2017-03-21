Browns prioritize private workouts over pro days, as evidenced by approach to Mitchell Trubisky

The Browns have made a statement during the pre-draft process: They value private workouts with prospects more than scripted pro days.

Although the Browns were represented by scouts Tuesday at North Carolina's pro day to watch quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and other players, neither coach Hue Jackson nor head of football operations Sashi Brown was part of the team's contingent in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The franchise, though, has had and will continue to have private workouts with the top draft prospects. The group includes top-rated quarterbacks Trubisky, a Mentor native, and Deshaun Watson of Clemson. Jackson and Brown were absent from Watson's pro day last week, but the organization was represented there, too.

All 32 NFL teams were at Trubisky's pro day, but no head coaches showed up, according to the News and Observer. John Lynch of the San Francisco 49ers and Kevin Colbert of the Pittsburgh Steelers were the only general managers in attendance, per NFL Network.

The Browns will likely draft Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett first overall on April 27. But they could target Trubisky or Watson with the 12th overall pick, and they might even feel compelled to trade up from the spot.

After Trubisky's pro day, he told reporters he has workouts scheduled with the Browns, 49ers, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers have the second overall pick, the Jets the sixth, the Cardinals the 13th and the Chiefs the 27th.

Trubisky threw well at his pro day, much like he did earlier this month at the NFL Scouting Combine.

NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock said Trubisky had "a great day" and asked him if he was happy with his pro day.

"I think I'm happy with it," Trubisky told Mayock. "Going through it, it was just a blur. But I'm pretty hard on myself. I want everything to be absolutely perfect. There were a few bad throws, a couple drops, but that's football. I think I came out here, showed what I needed to do and it was just fun to be out here with my [teammates] again. So hopefully the scouts and coaches are pleased."

According to the Beacon Journal's unofficial count, Trubisky completed 56-of-65 passes during his pro day with three of those incompletions considered drops. He went 7-of-10 on deep passes with two overthrown and one dropped.

ESPN analyst Todd McShay said Trubisky had "a really crisp, clean workout" and is a more natural thrower than Watson. McShay also said Trubisky's pro day was "a little bit more impressive" than Watson's.

"He has the quick release, and the ball comes off his hand just like you see on tape," McShay said during Trubisky's workout. "That's what you want to do. When you come here, you want to be able to see a quarterback throw the ball the same way that he does on tape.

"The thing that impressed me probably more than anything with him was how quickly he gets the ball out and how he anticipates throws when studying his tape. Even though there's no defense and he's not trying to get the ball out before a DB makes a break on it, you can see that it's just instinctive for him to get the ball out early before a receiver breaks, and he's able to hit spots."

Like Watson last week, Trubisky simulated taking snaps from under center in an effort to show NFL talent evaluators he's been working on his footwork and timing. In North Carolina's offense, he operated almost exclusively out of the shotgun.

Watson threw well at the combine but received mixed reviews for his pro day. Still, he has a superior resume to Trubisky because Watson went 32-3 as a starter at Clemson and led the Tigers to a national title this past season.

The biggest criticism of Trubisky is he didn't become a starter until this past season, when he went 8-5. North Carolina coach Larry Fedora told reporters he started Marquise Williams over Trubisky in 2014 and 2015 because "we had pretty good chemistry with [Williams]. He did a great job of leading the team. Things were going well. I didn’t want to shake that up. And so I thought I did what was best for the football team."

Trubisky reiterated he believes he should have been the starter sooner. He's also convinced he's ready for the NFL despite his lack of starting experience.

"My journey was a little unconventional," he said on NFL Network. "It was different. But it's prepared me in a different way that most quarterbacks haven't gone through. So I'm ready mentally. I know how to work. I know how to be a great team player, but I also know how to be that leader. I know how to be that starting quarterback. I can do everything you need me to do on the field, but I'm definitely that guy you want leading your franchise and leading your locker room."

In addition to working out the top prospects, the Browns are expected to host them for official pre-draft visits to team headquarters in Berea, not far from where Trubisky grew up. Trubisky said he's been told he'll not only be able to visit the Browns in Berea, but also work out for them there because he's considered a local prospect to Cleveland. Other teams can host Trubisky on visits to their headquarters but will need to hold their workouts with him in Chapel Hill.

At the combine, Trubisky expressed confidence he would be able to handle the pressure of playing for his hometown Browns. People who know him well agree.

"It's right in his backyard," North Carolina passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Keith Heckendorf said on ACC Network Extra during the pro day. "Obviously, there's a lot of pressure wherever he goes, but being in your hometown, there's an added element to it.

"But he's handled everything that we've thrown at him here ... and he hasn't blinked an eye. And I don't think wherever he goes, the pros and cons to every place, I think he'll handle it as a pro, and I think he'll be successful wherever he ends up."

Asked by Mayock about possibly playing for the Browns, Trubisky said, "If I go back home to Cleveland, that would be exciting. But wherever I go, I'm going to give that organization absolutely everything I've got, and it's going to be a dream come true no matter what."

Trubisky also told NFL Network, like Watson, he will attend the draft in Philadelphia.