Browns prioritize private workouts over pro days, as evidenced by approach to Mitchell Trubisky

The Browns are making a statement during the pre-draft process: They value private workouts with prospects more than pro days.

Although the Browns are well represented Tuesday at North Carolina's pro day to watch quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, neither coach Hue Jackson nor head of football operations Sashi Brown is part of the team's contingent in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The franchise, though, has had and will continue to have private workouts with the top draft prospects. The group includes top-rated quarterbacks Trubisky, a Mentor native, and Deshaun Watson of Clemson. Jackson and Brown were absent from Watson's pro day last week, but the team was represented.

The Browns will likely draft Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett first overall on April 27. But they could target Trubisky or Watson with the 12th overall pick, and they might even feel compelled to trade up from the spot.