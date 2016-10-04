Browns promote tight end Connor Hamlett from practice squad to active roster, waive safety Don Jones

The Browns promoted tight end Connor Hamlett from their practice squad to active roster and waived backup safety Don Jones on Tuesday.

Hamlett was elevated because tight ends Randall Telfer (right high-ankle sprain) and Seth DeValve (left knee) are injured.

Telfer said he's expected to be out four to six weeks after suffering his injury Sunday in a 31-20 loss to Washington. DeValve suffered his injury in practice this past Thursday. He used a single crutch last week but walked through the locker room Monday without it.

Telfer is the primary backup to Pro Bowl tight end Gary Barnidge. DeValve is third on the depth chart.

Hamlett, 6-foot-7 and 259 pounds, entered the NFL in 2015 when he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent from Oregon State. As a rookie, he spent time on the practice squads of the Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints and Browns.

He impressed the Browns in training camp this past summer, but they waived him during final cuts. He spent the first four weeks of the season on their practice squad.

Jones, claimed off waivers in 2015, appeared in all four games this season and compiled three tackles on special teams.