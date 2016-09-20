Browns Q&A: Randall Telfer discusses college teammate Cody Kessler's big opportunity

Tight end Randall Telfer knows rookie quarterback Cody Kessler better than anyone else associated with the Browns.

Telfer and Kessler became close friends as teammates at the University of Southern California. They spent four years together there. They reunited when the Browns drafted Kessler in the third round this year after taking Telfer in the sixth round in 2015.

So with Kessler preparing to start for the Browns (0-2) on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins (0-2), Telfer shared his thoughts Monday about his buddy's big opportunity.

Below are excerpts from the interview.

NU: Why do you think Kessler will be ready to start?

RT: "That's kind of how he's been. He's kind of been that guy since I first met him his freshman year. He prepares for every game like he's about to start, even if he's third or fourth string. That's how he was. Those were kind of the circumstances when he came in his freshman year at USC. He trusts in his preparation. He prepares for every game like it's his last, so I'm pretty confident in his abilities."

NU: In the pre-draft process analysts picked Kessler apart for lacking prototypical height and arm strength. How do you view the criticism?

RT: "It's funny because those are the same exact things they were telling him when he was coming into USC 'cause he was the smallest one out of all the guys and he came in with another quarterback, Max Wittek. But he's always proved people wrong. That's the kind of mentality that he takes into everything. He always makes sure that nobody counts him out because he's more than ready to play this game at this level."

NU: Now Kessler is going from No. 3 to No. 1 on the depth chart after just two games, he'll be starting on the road and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh will be lining up across from him. Do you think this will be intimidating to him at all?

RT: "With any rookie coming into their first regular-season game, it's going to be a little nerve-racking. It's still nerve-racking to me. But I know that especially in his case whenever we come across good games or moments of adversity he always trusts in his technique, he always trusts in his preparation, and that'll usually see him through."

NU: What kind of leader is Kessler?

RT: "Great leader. He really knows how to get the guys going. Everyone listens to him when he talks. You can tell he's passionate and he means everything that he says."