Browns QB Cody Kessler on track to start finale with RG3 still in concussion protocol

Browns rookie quarterback Cody Kessler remains on track to start the season finale Sunday at the Pittsburgh Steelers because Robert Griffin III is still in the NFL's concussion protocol.

Griffin is not practicing Wednesday.

He suffered a concussion with 10:30 left in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 20-17 win over the San Diego Chargers when defensive end Darius Philon grabbed his legs and inside linebacker Korey Toomer hit him high.

Kessler filled in for Griffin with the Browns leading 20-17. They held on to earn their first victory of the season and improve to 1-14.

Griffin is 1-3 as a starter this season. Kessler, a third-round draft pick who has suffered two concussions this season, is 0-8.

Cornerbacks Joe Haden (neck, groin) and Trey Caldwell (hamstring), left tackle Joe Thomas (knee), running back Duke Johnson (ankle) and outside linebacker Cam Johnson (groin) also sat out practice Wednesday.