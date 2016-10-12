Browns QB Cody Kessler says his goal is to start Sunday but must see how injury responds in practice

Browns rookie quarterback Cody Kessler said he's approaching this week as if he'll start Sunday against the Tennessee Titans but admitted that will depend on how he feels in practice.

"I'm taking it day to day right now," Kessler said Wednesday before practice. "That's the plan [to start]. That's my goal, obviously to be ready to go on Sunday. But I've got to get through practice first and go day to day and just see how it feels getting the full rep practice today, getting to throw with pads on and see how it feels."

Kessler was knocked out of Sunday's 33-13 loss to the New England Patriots when he suffered a painful injury to the left side of his chest and rib area late in the first quarter. X-rays were negative.

On Monday, coach Hue Jackson said there's "a good chance" Kessler will be healthy enough to play against the Titans.

But there's a chance quarterback Josh McCown could start instead. He's practicing Wednesday for the first time since he suffered a fractured left collarbone Sept. 18 in a 25-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He has sat out the past three games. McCown said Monday he thought he would be able to play Sunday.

"I think as of now we’re rolling with Cody because he’s going to go today and obviously see how he feels," wide receiver Terrelle Pryor said. "We’ll go from there. I don’t know what’s going to happen after that. "

Kessler and McCown looked good while throwing Wednesday during individual drills open to the media. Jackson will address the media after practice at about 3:10 p.m.

"I'm going to get a little practice in today here and there and just see how it feels and throw," Kessler said. "I got to throw yesterday a little bit, just a little sore, day to day, and the best part about is it's just improving. It feels a lot better."

Asked to clarify whether he feels pain while throwing, Kessler said, "It doesn't necessarily hurt. It's just a little uncomfortable. But that's just obviously getting better. It's better than it was. ... Not a whole lot of movements that make it too sore, but throwing obviously is one of them."

Kessler, who has started the past three games and performed well in each of them, reiterated he initially thought he suffered a shoulder injury when Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower blitzed between center John Greco and right guard Alvin Bailey without being blocked and crushed him with 1:20 left in the first quarter.

"At first, I thought it was my shoulder the way I landed," Kessler said. "I heard a weird noise and didn't know what it was, so I didn't want to move my shoulder 'cause I didn't know exactly what it was. Then I started feeling pain in the chest-rib area. I kind of got shortness of breath. It was just really uncomfortable and luckily, like I said, though, there was no break. It was just a very uncomfortable feeling."

Kessler was asked if he's the starter when healthy or whether McCown could get the nod.

"My plan is the same as it's always been -- just continue to prepare," Kessler said. "That's obviously Coach Jackson's decision. He makes the call on all those, but I'm going to continue to keep the same process and continue to prepare like I have the last few weeks."

How would Kessler respond if Jackson chooses to go with McCown?

"I’ll just continue to work, continue to learn from Josh, continue to try to get better each week and not change anything, keep my same process the way I was the first two weeks, continue to stay prepared and not get satisfied with anything and just continue to keep working hard and trying to get better," Kessler replied.

The health of each quarterback will likely be the deciding factor.

"I guess we’ll kind of find out a little bit more today on how ready [Kessler] is to be the guy," left tackle Joe Thomas said. "If he can go out there and throw and play, I would expect he’d probably be the guy. But that’s always the doctor’s decision."