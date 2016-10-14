Browns QB Josh McCown ruled out for Sunday, so Kevin Hogan, Terrelle Pryor to back up Cody Kessler

On Friday, the Browns ruled out veteran quarterback Josh McCown for Sunday's road game against the Tennessee Titans.

McCown returned to practice Wednesday after sitting out the past three games with a broken left collarbone suffered Sept. 18 in a 25-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

He looked good throwing the ball Wednesday and Thursday, but coach Hue Jackson said Friday he didn't want to rush McCown back into action.

"We're going to err on the side of caution with our guys before we stick them out there," Jackson said. "I want to make sure they're really healed up and ready to go, and I think he's close. I think he's really close, but just talking to our medical staff it's the best thing to do for another week and let's see where he is next week."

So a combination of rookie quarterback Kevin Hogan and QB-turned-wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is expected to back up rookie QB Cody Kessler, who'll start his fourth consecutive game Sunday despite the painful injury he suffered in his chest and rib injury this past weekend in a 33-13 loss to the New England Patriots.

"I think we practiced with the right thought process in place in case something was to happen to Cody that we'll be able to function a little bit better than we did a week ago," Jackson said. "I feel better about that."

How comfortable is Jackson with Hogan?

"Much more than I was last week," Jackson said with a laugh. "Obviously he's practiced and been in meetings. He's always been in meetings and real engaged, but I think he understands obviously there's potential he could go out there and play. I think that's a different dynamic for a player when you think through it all and for me as well. Last week that wasn't the case. He was in street clothes. So this week he'll be dressed up and he'll be out there just in case things don't go as well."

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Hogan in the fifth round out of Stanford, but they waived him during cutdown day on Sept. 3. The Browns signed him to the practice squad the next day. They promoted him to the active roster Tuesday.