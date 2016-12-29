Browns QB Robert Griffin III cleared from concussion, practices Thursday, expected to start Sunday

Updated at 11:30 a.m.

The Browns announced quarterback Robert Griffin III saw an independent neurologist Thursday morning and was medically cleared to return to play after suffering a concussion in their 20-17 win over the San Diego Chargers on Christmas Eve.

Griffin returned to practice Thursday and is expected to start Sunday when the Browns (1-14) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5) for the season finale.

Browns coach Hue Jackson said Wednesday he wanted to see Griffin play in the finale and thought he could be cleared in time to do so.

So rookie quarterback Cody Kessler is no longer on track to start against the Steelers. Barring an unforeseen setback, Griffin should receive the starting nod for the fourth consecutive game.

Other players who returned to practice Thursday are cornerback Joe Haden (neck) and running back Duke Johnson (ankle). Left tackle Joe Thomas (knee), outside linebacker Cam Johnson (groin) and cornerback Trey Caldwell (hamstring) are not practicing.