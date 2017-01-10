Browns QB Robert Griffin III helps renovate home of Vietnam veteran on HGTV's 'Fixer Upper'

Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III helped renovate the home of a Vietnam veteran on an episode of HGTV's Fixer Upper that debuted Tuesday night.

Griffin's Family of 3 foundation, which supports veterans and military families, partnered with Fixer Upper's Chip and Joanna Gaines to renovate the home of Bill Graham and his late wife, Sherry, in Waco, Texas.

Bill Graham, who served 41 years combined in the Army and National Guard, has suffered from prostate cancer as a result of exposure to Agent Orange and spinal stenosis.

"Families like the Grahams, they pay the ultimate sacrifice for this country," said Griffin, whose parents, Robert Jr. and Jacqueline, are retired Army sergeants. "And I feel like those are the people that we need to be helping more and more."

The episode is scheduled to air again at 7 p.m. Sunday and 8 p.m. Tuesday on HGTV. A preview video can be found on the Family of 3 foundation's website.