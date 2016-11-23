Browns QB Robert Griffin III practices Wednesday after being designated to return from IR

Click the link for an updated version of this story: Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III returns to practice, says he’s eager to prove he can still be future of franchise

Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III has a significant reason to be thankful.

Griffin is practicing on the eve of Thanksgiving for the first time since he suffered a fractured coracoid bone in his left shoulder Sept. 11 during the regular-season opener.

Griffin had pep in his step upon his return to the field, and his excitment was obvious during the 20-minute portion of practice open to reporters. At one point, Griffin jumped on the back of associate head coach-offense Pep Hamilton. He also exchanged high-fives and handshakes with teammates.

The Browns announced Wednesday morning Griffin would practice and noted they designated him to return from injured reserve. Now they have 21 days to activate Griffin or he must remain on IR for the remainder of the season.

Griffin is expected to be a limited participant in practice. Coach Hue Jackson explained Friday he still needed to pass one more medical test to be cleared for contact.

The news of Griffin being designated to return from IR is just a formality.

Jackson revealed Friday that Griffin would return to practice this week. On Nov. 14, head of football operations Sashi Brown said Griffin is on pace to play again this season.

Griffin's comeback, though, won't happen Sunday when the Browns (0-11) host the New York Giants (7-3).

Jackson said Monday veteran quarterback Josh McCown would start against the Giants and "it might be a little early" to consider Griffin an option to play. McCown will fill in for rookie quarterback Cody Kessler, who is in the NFL's concussion protocol.

Kessler and left tackle Joe Thomas (knee) aren't practicing Wednesday. In addition to Griffin, cornerback Tramon Williams (knee) returned to practice.