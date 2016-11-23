Browns QB Robert Griffin III will practice Wednesday after being designated to return from IR

Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III has a significant reason to be thankful.

Griffin will practice on the eve of Thanksgiving for the first time since he suffered a fractured coracoid bone in his left shoulder Sept. 11 during the regular-season opener.

The Browns made the announcement Wednesday and noted they designated Griffin for return from injured reserve. Now they have 21 days to activate Griffin or he must remain on IR for the remainder of the season.

Griffin will be limited in practice. He still must pass one more medical test to be cleared for contact, coach Hue Jackson explained Friday.

The news of Griffin being designated to return from IR is just a formality.

Jackson revealed Friday that Griffin would return to practice this week. On Nov. 14, head of football operations Sashi Brown said Griffin is on pace to play again this season.

Griffin's comeback, though, won't happen Sunday when the Browns (0-11) host the New York Giants (7-3).

Jackson said Monday veteran quarterback Josh McCown would start against the Giants and "it might be a little early" to consider Griffin an option to play. McCown will fill in for rookie quarterback Cody Kessler, who is in the NFL's concussion protocol.