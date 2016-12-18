Browns quarterbacks Josh McCown, Kevin Hogan among inactives on road against Bills

Rookie Cody Kessler will be the only backup quarterback active for the Browns (0-13) when they face the Buffalo Bills (6-7) beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday at New Era Field.

Kessler will serve as the No. 2 QB behind starter Robert Griffin III.

Griffin returned to action last week after missing 11 games with a fractured coracoid bone in his left shoulder suffered Sept. 11 during the regular-season opener.

In a 23-10 loss last week to the Cincinnati Bengals, Griffin completed just 12-of-28 passes for 104 yards with an interception and a rating of 38.4. He finished the first half with a rating of 0.0. He rushed seven times for 31 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown, and took three sacks.

Quarterbacks Josh McCown and rookie Kevin Hogan will be inactive.

So quarterback-turned-wide receiver Terrelle Pryor will serve as an emergency No. 3 quarterback.

Running back Darius Jackson, safety Trae Elston, center Gabe Ikard and defensive ends Tyrone Holmes and Xavier Cooper will be inactive for the Browns, too.

Starting offensive left tackle Cordy Glenn () will be inactive for the Bills. Cyrus Kouandjio will start in his place.

Quarterback Cardale Jones, wide receiver Dezmin Lewis, running back Reggie Bush, linebacker Lerentee McCray (concussion) and tight ends Logan Thomas and Gerald Christian also will be inactive for the Bills.