Browns RB Isaiah Crowell voted FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week

Browns running back Isaiah Crowell was voted the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week for his performance in Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the season finale.

Crowell rushed for a career-high 152 yards on 19 carries (8.0 average) and had a run of 67 yards, the second-longest of his career. A blemish on an otherwise stellar day for Crowell was created when he lost a fumble at the Steelers' 3-yard line and Pittsburgh recovered with 56 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

He finished the season with a career-high 952 yards and seven touchdowns on 198 carries (4.8 average). He became the first Browns player to run for 100 yards or more four times in a season since Peyton Hillis did it five times in 2010, when he rushed for 1,177 yards.

As a result fo the award, $2,000 will be donated to the USO in Crowell's name.