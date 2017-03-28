Browns re-sign 'the Pierogi Prince of Parma' Jamie Meder

"The Pierogi Prince of Parma" will return to his hometown team.

The Browns announced they re-signed defensive lineman and Parma Heights native Jamie Meder on Tuesday. He was an exclusive-rights free agent.

Meder's blocked field goal on Christmas Eve helped the Browns defeat the Chargers 20-17 and avoid a dreaded 0-16 season.

After the Browns' first and only win last season, left tackle Joe Thomas praised Meder and let the world know his nickname is "the Pierogi Prince of Parma."

Meder, 25, has appeared in 33 games with 15 starts since joining the Browns in 2014 as an undrafted rookie from Ashland University. He played in all 16 games last season with 15 starts and compiled 48 tackles, one sack and one pass defensed.

He was named the AFC Special Teams Player of Week for Week 16 after saving the Browns with his clutch fourth-quarter play against the Chargers.