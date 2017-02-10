Browns re-sign wide receiver Rannell Hall, who sat out all of last season with fractured fibula

Wide receiver Rannell Hall is set to make his comeback attempt with the Browns.

The Browns re-signed Hall on Friday. He appeared in one regular-season game with them in 2015 after they signed him off the practice squad of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He later suffered a fractured fibula in the 2016 preseason opener and sat out this past season.

Hall, 6-foot and 200 pounds, entered the NFL two years ago when he signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.

He has appeared in just one regular-season NFL game without recording any statistics.

In three preseason games with the Buccaneers in 2015, he compiled eight catches for 104 yards. In the Browns' 2016 exhibition opener, he had two catches for 27 yards before he suffered the broken leg with 6:05 left in the third quarter.

At the University of Central Florida, Hall started 27 of the 49 games in which he appeared and tallied 145 receptions for 2,051 yards and nine touchdowns.